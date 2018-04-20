Riverlawn winner in state challenge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Riverlawn Elementary School is among a dozen schools statewide winning a No Kid Hungry Virginia Breakfast Challenge.

The competition challenged Virginia schools to increase student participation in their breakfast programs during the last three months of the 2017-2018 school year. More than 1,500 schools from 127 school divisions participated in the challenge.

Participating school divisions competed in one of four categories based on enrollment. One elementary, middle and high school won from each category. Winners were based on participation growth from October to December 2017, compared to the same three months in 2016.

By placing in the top 12 Riverlawn is receiving equipment for its breakfast program, as well as and a $1,000 grant for technology enhancements, field trips and playground equipment.

