Reynolds Performance opens up shop

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski’s newest auto repair shop is tucked behind the old Hill Plant on Lagrange Street and is run by a pair of ambitious millennials, who were born and bred in Pulaski County.

“We work on everything from Porches to down home Chevy’s or anything in between,” said James Reynolds, who owns the business.

James Reynolds was attending New River Community College when he first started his business, Reynolds Performance, from out of his parent’s garage in Dublin. A year and a half later, Reynolds was two classes away from earning his associate degree in engineering when he decided to expand his auto repair business and sign the lease on a building in downtown Pulaski.

April 5, 2018.

