Retired Pulaski County K9 Deputy Alma dies

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

When Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Cressell made the decision to retire Alma, his K9 partner of over five years, the goal was to let her relax and “just be a dog” for the rest of her days.

That was January 2015. Alma passed away over the weekend, allowing her to enjoy a little over three years as a family pet instead of rooting out drugs and patrolling the streets.

“She was loyal and hardworking with a heart eager to please. Backing down or giving up was something that was simply not in her blood,” read a sheriff’s office statement posted online following her death. “She served our county as only a dedicated K9 officer can, and that’s with everything she had. Alma will always be in our hearts and her service will never be forgotten.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 10, 2018.

Comments

comments