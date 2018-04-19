Pup ‘poo’ prompts property postings

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Piles of puppy “poo” being left behind on property owned by Pulaski Presbyterian Church are prompting the town to take action.

Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt said the church has given permission for the town to install an animal waste station on property the church owns between Third and Fourth streets. It’s hoped people walking their dogs will use the free waste bags and disposal bin instead of leaving animal waste behind.

