Pulaski rolling out red carpet for summit

Pulaski officials are preparing to roll out the red carpet for over 100 visitors next week as representatives of at least three states arrive for a two-day summit.

Pulaski’s success putting brownfields back to use over the past decade prompted it to receive an invitation to host the 2018 Central Appalachian Regional Brownfields Summit, said Town Manager Shawn Utt. Asked what benefit the town receives from hosting the conference, he said, “The exposure to outside folks who may want to come back.”

Brownfields are properties that are out of use due to contamination or perceived contamination from industries that operated there in the past. Many people attending the conference will find out firsthand how brownfield grants can benefit a community.

