Pulaski, railroad link topic of presentation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Why does Norfolk Southern Railroad pass through the center of Pulaski? Why would NS choose Pulaski?

Those and other questions regarding the town’s link with the railroad are being answered April 29 during Ratcliffe Transportation Museum’s latest Lessons and Legacies Series presentation entitled, “Pulaski, a Railroad Town.”

Ratcliffe board member Gary Eifried is presenting the program. The museum is at 51 Commerce St. — across the road from Pulaski’s historic train station.

In addition to providing a brief history of Pulaski and the railroad, the presentation explains why the railroad set up shop in town in the first place; the location of Martin’s Tank, the town’s first namesake; the history of a railroad engine named Cynthia, and how the town and railroad grew together.

Period photographs of the town’s railroad system will be part of the presentation. The photos will be compared to the train diorama constructed by Dr. Milton Brockmeyer and friends, which is on permanent display in the museum.

Diorama trains will be running during the event.

The Ratcliff is a nonprofit agency.

Written by: Editor on April 18, 2018.

Comments

comments