Pulaski looking to fill board vacancies

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you live in town and have thought about giving back to the community, Pulaski wants you!

Several of the town’s authorities and boards have vacancies for volunteer members that need to be filled with town residents interested in shaping Pulaski’s future.

Applications are being accepted for the Board of Zoning Appeals, Housing Board of Adjustment and Appeals, and Redevelopment and Housing Authority. Each organization meets on an as-needed basis.

April 5, 2018.

