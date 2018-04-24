Prom royalty crowned Saturday

Dave Gravely/SWT

There were three candidates from Prom Queen and three for King, but at the end of the senior introductions only one name was called for each at Pulaski County High School prom Saturday at Edwards Hall. The event was held on the campus of New River Community College. Queen is senior Taylor Dickerson, daughter of Jenny and Johnny Dickerson of Dublin. King is senior Jake Winesett, son of Brad and Martha Winesett of Fairlawn. Other candidates for Queen were seniors Amiah Stables and Emily Southern. Other candidates for King were seniors Trent Blankenship and Jon Osteen.

Written by: Editor on April 24, 2018.

