Poo you gonna call?

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Oh, the joys of owning a dog! That wagging tail, that fluffy fur and the greeting dog owners receive coming home, after being absent for even an hour, is priceless. Who else acts that happy to see the master of the house come home? The spouse? The kids? No, only the dog reacts to the master’s arrival as if it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to him.

Dog ownership does have its downside, though, and the biggest downside would have to be what comes out of their backside and the cleanup afterwards.

For those who positively loathe cleaning up after Fido there is new hope!

For a small price, NVR Poo Crew will come to your residence or business and clean up the mess.

New River Valley natives Jason and Sherra Price are the “crew” of NRV poo crew and they don’t seem to mind scooping up doggy’s doo for a fee.

“You have to look at it like cleaning your house or washing your windows. It’s a service,” Jason explained.

“It’s not as gross as it sounds,” Sherra Price said.

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2018.

