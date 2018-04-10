Police: Mall fire doesn’t appear suspicious

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — Virginia State Police says the fire that destroyed part of a vacant Wythe County mall doesn’t appear to be suspicious. However, the investigation is not complete.

Firefighters responded to Fort Chiswell Outlet Mall at 6:15 a.m. Friday, finding one of the larger buildings engulfed in flames upon arrival a short time later.

The Wytheville Field Office of Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and ATF were called to investigate the cause and origin of the fire due to the size of the area to be investigated.

“At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature,” State Police said in a statement issued Monday. “ATF (Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives) is assisting with the ongoing investigation.”

