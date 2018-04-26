PCHS Players to perform Mary Poppins

By GRACE HURST

The magic of Mary Poppins flies into the Little Theater this weekend and next as the PCHS Players bring the timeless musical to life with the accompaniment of a live orchestra made up of Golden Cougar band members.

Join the troupe as they tell the classic story of the struggling Banks family who are fortunately graced by the presence of an unconventional nanny, Mary Poppins.

With chimney sweeps, silly words and dancing penguins, there will be plenty of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy!

Hannah Altizer, starring in one cast as Mary, says that her favorite part about the show is “the dancing. It’s been difficult, but the feeling I get when it comes together is something I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

The show is “practically perfect in every way!”

Show times include Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 at 7 p.m., and Sunday April 29 at 2 p.m. Shows will also be held the following week Friday, May 4, and Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 6, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door for $5.

