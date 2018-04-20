PCHS culinary arts team earns silver medal

Staff Report

Pulaski County High School’s culinary arts team recently took home a silver medal in a competition at the Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) state conference in Virginia Beach.

The team competed against high schools from across Virginia in preparing a menu selected by the Culinary Institute of Virginia. Competitors were judged on culinary techniques such as knife skills, time management, teamwork and communication.

FCCLA is a national career-technical student organization of Family and Consumer Sciences courses in middle and high school. FCCLA sponsors at PCHS are Becky Rosebarry with the Early Childhood Education program and Laura Norris of the Culinary Arts department.

