Paul Junior Anderson

Paul Junior Anderson, age 84 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

He was a long- time resident of the Pulaski Village.

Born October 18, 1933, he was the son of late Charles Robert Anderson and Inie Rebecca Ryan Anderson. He was also preceded in death by a number of brothers and sisters.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and United States Army.

He was survived by

A long-time friend and companion, Helen Manuel.

A Son and Daughter of Ohio & several Grandchildren.

A Sister-in-law and several nieces.

Per his wishes, there will no services and he will be placed at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

To sign the guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski

Written by: Editor on April 27, 2018.

