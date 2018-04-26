Patsy Ann Cox Whittaker

Patsy Ann Cox Whittaker, of Dublin, Va., passed away April 23, 2018.

Born Aug. 20, 1942, Pasty was preceded in death by beloved husband Arnold Jackson “Jack” Whittaker; two siblings, and two children.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Sharon Kitchner; son, John Whittaker; granddaughter and caretaker, Sierra Kitchner; five other grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services, directed by Horne Funeral Home, are at Walton Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4003 Morning Glory Drive, Radford, Friday, April 27. Visitation is at 10 a.m. and the funeral, 11 a.m. A graveside service immediately follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg, Va., to help with funeral expenses.

