Pat’s Patch grand opening honors namesake

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Since the beginning of this year, Agriculture Students at Pulaski County High School have been hard at work preparing to open a store named for the late Pat McGlothlin, a former secretary at the school.

Pat’s Patch will have its grand opening today, April 27, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pulaski County High School greenhouses. The student-run store will sell various types of plants that the students have grown themselves, with the help of Sara Jo Jones and Alison Jones of the school’s Agricultural Department. There are also various other wooden items available for purchase in the store including signs, a bee box, wooden trays and even a wooden amplifying speaker for a cellphone.

The Pat’s Patch store is part of Pulaski County High School’s model of education which includes classroom instruction and a philosophy of personal growth and career success promoted by the Future Farmers of America.

Pat McGlothlin, the store’s namesake, was “the kind of person that you knew was here before you even saw her because she had this distinctive laugh,” said Agriculture teacher Alison Jones. “She always came in with this really bright lipstick and she always had some kind of story about what was going on in her garden. She was very high spirited. A warm person who gave so many of us a lot of guidance,” Jones confided.

According to Jones, Pat McGlothlin spearheaded the adult horticulture club which is still in existence. “She made all the phone calls and organized with everybody to make sure they got up here. She was a special lady,” Jones said smiling.

Pat’s Patch is located in the high school’s greenhouse behind the CTE building and will be open to the public from 8:30 till 5 p.m., Monday to Wednesday and Friday. On Thursday’s, Pat’s Patch will be open till 6 p.m. Pat’s Patch will remain open Saturday’s from 8:30 a.m. till 2 p.m.

Written by: Editor on April 27, 2018.

Comments

comments