Overheated outlet cause of Clapboard Hollow fire

william.paine@southwesttimes.com
Just after one o’clock Monday afternoon, the Hiwassee volunteer fire department and the Snowville volunteer fire department responded to a structure fire at 5860 Clapboard Hollow Road.
Miller Grey and his son had been working on the mobile home when a fire broke out in the back bedroom. According to Grey, the mobile home belongs to his girlfriend.
Hiwassee fire chief Donald Boyd describes the scene when he arrived. “That smoke was so bad you couldn’t see anything. Without an airpack, you don’t go in there, that smoke was rough,” Boyd said.
