RADFORD – The Radford University Department of Theatre and Cinema is showcasing its production of the musical “Oklahoma!” this month.

Originally premiering in 1943, “Oklahoma!” is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

“Oklahoma!” is set in the Great Plains of America in 1906 and tells the story of cowboy Curly McLain and the sly farmhand, Jud Fry, who fight for the affections of the farm girl Laurey Williams.

