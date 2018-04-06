NRCC to offer OSHA 10 construction class

New River Community College will offer an OSHA 10 Construction class Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14.

The class consists of two sessions, both located in room 142 at the college’s NRV Mall site in Christiansburg. The April 13 session is held 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the April 14 session, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

The cost of the class is $145. Instructor is Curt Porterfield.

This OSHA outreach-training program provides training for workers and employers on the recognition, avoidance, abatement and prevention of safety and health hazards in workplaces in the construction industry. The program also provides information regarding workers’ rights, employer responsibilities, how to file a complaint, common violations and the inspection process.

To register, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non Credit Course Offerings and then search for class ID #8985.

