NRCC offering one-day computer workshops

New River Community College is offering several one-day workshops on Microsoft Office computer programs in April and May.

“Access: Intermediate” (#9034) focuses on normalizing data, managing relationships, referential integrity, working with Lookup fields, join queries, calculated fields and summary values. Participants also work with PivotTables. This workshop is Friday, April 13, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Written by: Editor on April 5, 2018.

