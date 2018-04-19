NRCC offering free computer tune up

New River Community College will hold a Cyber Day event Saturday, April 28, where anyone can bring their laptops, desktops, tablets and phones for a free tune up and virus scan.

NRCC Computer Club is hosting the event from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room 127 at the college’s New River Valley Mall site in Christiansburg.

There will be several students and Dr. David Filer, NRCC information systems associate professor and club advisor, working on the systems at the event. Any Windows or Android device is welcome.

The club focuses on the skills of repairing and creating computers for campus and community use.

April 19, 2018.

