Northam appoints Pratt to state position

Gov. Ralph Northam Monday announced the reappointment of a former Pulaski County dentist to serve in his administration.

Carole Pratt, formerly of Drs. Pratt and Mansell dental office in Dublin, will continue serving as senior adviser and confidential assistant for policy at the Virginia Department of Health, under the Secretary of Health and Human Services. It’s a position she has held since 2014.

Pratt retired from dentistry in 2009 after almost 33 years of practice. She is a graduate of Virginia Tech and the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry.

She now lives in Washington, D.C.

