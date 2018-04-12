Native American Heritage Festival to be held in Radford

Radford – Bisset Park in Radford is a natural backdrop for the Eighth Annual Native American Heritage Festival April 14, 2018. When the park was being excavated, Native American artifacts were found that dated back some 400-plus years and this festival aims to honor that heritage.

Featured at this year’s Native American Heritage festival will be Aztec dancers, Native Americans in full Regalia, Warrior Path as Host Drum and craft and food vendors with authentic merchandise reflecting the cultural heritage of the different tribes of Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland.

Dancers in full Regalia are welcome to participate in a $250 Luck of the Draw.

Gates will open at 11a.m and at Noon, there will be a Grand Entry procession of many tribal affiliations, head dancers, elders and children. Master of Ceremonies, Lowery Begay, will direct the activities in the arena and will explain the symbolism, protocol and spiritual meanings of the dances, Regalia and drums to the spectators.

Admission prices for the Festival are as follows: $5 for adults, $3 for youth and veterans.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Everyone is encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

Bisset Park is located on West Main Street at 23 Berkely Williams Drive in Radford.

The event is being sponsored by the Radford Visitor’s Center. More information is available at www.VisitRadford.com or by calling 540-267-3153.

