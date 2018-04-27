`Museum celebrating fifth year of operation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When a November 2008 fire gutted Pulaski’s historic train station and the museum it housed, some feared much of the town history was lost forever.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case. After years of hard work and determination, Pulaski not only has a stand-alone museum telling the town’s story, it also has a rebuilt train station.

Thursday, Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum, 51 Commerce St., across Washington Avenue from the train station, celebrates its fifth year of operation. A special reception is being held 4-6 p.m. to celebrate the milestone.

Building and equipping the museum was no easy task and, therefore, didn’t happen overnight.

Salvageable photos and items recovered from the fire were cleaned and restored. Storyboards detailing significant points in Pulaski’s history were prepared for display, and a hole had to be cut in the basement wall of Dr. Milton Brockmeyer’s Northwood residence so his unique, homebuilt O-gauge train set replica of 1950s Pulaski could be moved to the new museum.

All of those items and more will be on display Thursday, including a recently added 1940 Eckman LaSalle and the town’s 1917 LaFrance fire engine.

Refreshments will be served. The museum’s gift shop also will be open for browsing.

