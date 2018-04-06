Motorcycle fatalities in 2017 highest in a decade

RICHMOND – Last year, Virginia recorded the highest number of motorcyclist fatalities in a decade, and, as the weather warms again, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) urges motorcyclists and motorists to do their part to prevent deaths this year.
One-hundred-and-seven motorcyclists were killed in 2017 on Virginia roadways, compared to 72 in 2016 – a nearly 50-percent increase.
Ninety motorcyclist fatalities were reported in 2011, the high for the previous decade.
