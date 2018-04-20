Motor Mile Subaru ‘shares the love’ with PC United Way

CHRISTIANSBURG — Last fall, Subaru of America Inc. announced the return of its annual ‘Share the Love’ event.

2017 marked the 10th anniversary of the campaign, which to date, has donated more than $118 million to national and local charities over the life of the program.

“Share the Love” consists of several opportunities to give back. In December, Shelor Motor Mile gathered food, supplies, and money for Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program and Montgomery County Humane Society. Many Shelor employees donated canned goods and nonperishable food for families and their pets.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2018.

Comments

comments