‘Marketplace’ returning to depot in May

By MELINDA WILLIAMS
Pulaski’s “Marketplace” farmers market is returning to Pulaski Train Station every Tuesday, starting May 15.
Nichole Hair, Pulaski’s deputy town manager, said six vendors from last season have committed to return to the market this year. Six more returning vendors and two new vendors are still working on applications.
“So, you’ve actually got an increase in vendors,” Councilman Greg East said during an update provided at council’s recent meeting.
