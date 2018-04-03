Man accused of indecent liberties with minor

WISE — A 66-year-old man from Wise has been indicted on charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor he supervised at his place of employment in the 1980s.

According to a Virginia State Police press release, Jeffrey D. Rolen was indicted by a Wise County grand jury March 28 on 10 felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a person in a supervisory position. Each count is alleged to have occurred in the mid-1980s.

The charges are Class 6 felonies, each carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The Wytheville field office of State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducted the investigation at the request of Wise County’s commonwealth’s attorney.

“During the course of the investigation, State Police uncovered Rolen’s alleged sexual involvement with a female teenager who was working at his place of employment in the mid to late 1980s,” the press release states.

Online court records show Rolen is scheduled for a bond hearing Monday in Wise County Circuit Court.

State Police say Rolen is being held without bond at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, but he was not listed on the jail’s website as an inmate there Friday afternoon.

