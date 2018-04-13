Lyons seeks Dublin Town Council seat

Editor’s note: The Southwest Times is pleased to present one story from each candidate running for a spot in our local elections May 1. Each candidate was notified of this opportunity and given a deadline to have their stories back to us. We will run those stories in the order they came in to give our readers a chance to meet the candidates.

I seek your vote on May 1 in the Dublin Town Council election. As a prior business owner in Pulaski County, the City of Radford and the Town of Dublin, I understand the challenges of growing and managing a business in a soft economy.

With over 30 years’ experience in sales and management with a finance and human resources background, I am confident these skill sets will help in serving the Town of Dublin. I recently retired from BB and T Bank in 2017.

My husband Steve and I have lived in Pulaski County all of our lives, having moved to the Town of Dublin about two years ago. I seek a seat on the Dublin Town Council to be a voice for small business and the citizens in our community. I look forward to working with other localities to encourage teamwork within our county.

Dublin has a lot to offer. I’m excited to be a leader for our town, listen to the needs of our citizens and promote our town. We need real progress to prepare our town to meet the needs of our citizens and to attract visitors, new residents and new businesses.

I would appreciate your vote May 1.

Respectfully,

Debbie Lyons

Candidate for Dublin Town Council

Written by: Editor on April 13, 2018.

Comments

comments