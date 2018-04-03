Little Caesars loses pizza lovers win

By WILLIAM PAINE

As a result of losing a bet, the pizza chain Little Ceasars gave away thousands of pizzas to a willing public Monday April, 2.

Before the college basketball season began, the restaurant chain committed to giving free lunch combos if a 16th seeded team defeated a number one seeded team during the March Madness tournament.

The bet was lost on March 16, when the 16th seeded Retrievers of the University of Maryland Baltimore County defeated number one seeded University of Virginia Cavaliers 75 to 54.

As a result, Little Caesars gave away four-slice deep dish pepperoni pizzas and a 20-ounce drink to all comers from 11:30 till one o’clock in the afternoon Monday.

Despite the fact that there was little fanfare connected to the giveaway, Little Caesars restaurants in Dublin, Fairlawn and Pulaski all had long lines extending out of their front entrances at lunchtime yesterday.

