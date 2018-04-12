Lena Elsie Combs Stafford

Lena Elsie Combs Stafford, 96, of Dublin, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

She was born May 12, 1921, at Dublin, Va., daughter of the late William and Bertha Haga Combs. Her greatest passion was her love for the Lord and she was the last remaining charter member of French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed working puzzle books and was an avid reader.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Stafford Jr.; her son, Bill Stafford; her grandson; Matt Woodyard; a brother, Herbert Combs, and a sister, Bernice Combs.

Left to cherish her memory of a life well lived are her son and daughter-in-law, David and Sheila Stafford; her daughters and sons-in-law, Faye Atkins, Reba and “Buck” Harrell, and Betty and Rayburn Woodyard; her brothers, Victor Combs and Wesley Combs; her sisters, Mary Hash and Jenny Swale; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews.

Funeral services are being held Friday, April 13, 11 a.m., at French’s Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. David Wood officiating. Burial follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. The family is receiving friends Thursday, April 12, 6-8 p.m., at the church.

The Stafford family is in the care of A. Vest and Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, Va., avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.

Written by: Editor on April 12, 2018.

Comments

comments