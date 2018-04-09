Late start, errors costly for Lady Cougars

By DAVID GRAVELY
After waiting over an hour to start a game that was eventually called for darkness, the Lady Cougar softball team fell to the visiting Christiansburg Blue Demons 7-8.
The game, scheduled to start at 5 p.m., wasn’t started until well after 6 p.m. due to bus issues for Christiansburg.
Each team scored two runs in the first inning. The Blue Demons used a single, walk, dropped third strike and an error to cross the plate twice.
The Lady Cougars got on base with a walk, an error and a single by Cheyenne Reed that scored Haley Jones and Victoria Goad.
The score remained knotted at 2-2 until the third inning when the Blue Demons tacked on two more runs. Pulaski County answered when Jones crossed home on a passed ball with Jordyn Linkous at the plate.
The Lady Cougars outscored Christiansburg 3-2 in the fourth. With two outs on the board Reed scored on a bunt by Kaylie Akers. Akers crossed home plate on a double to center field by Alexa Nicely, then Nicely scored on a single to left field by Jones.
Christiansburg added a run in the fifth, and both teams scored once in the sixth before the game was called for darkness, leaving the Lady Cougars down 8-7.
Pulaski County finished the game with seven hits but also seven errors. Christiansburg also had seven hits, but only three errors.
