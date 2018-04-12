Larmie Jeanette Sutphin Stephens

June 17, 1944-April 9, 2018

Larmie Jeanette Sutphin Stephens, 73, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, April 9, 2018.

She was a former city of Radford director of finance and owned and operated Collectors Showcase in Dublin, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Eleanor Sutphin; and brother, Avril Sutphin.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Eddy Stephens of Dublin, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Billie Stephens of Fairlawn, Va.; special K9 companions, Butch and Chester; sister-in-law, Susan Sutphin of Eden, N.C.; nephew, Allen Sutphin of Winston-Salem, N.C.; niece, Sherry Sutphin of Washington State; eight close friends, Laura Moore, Mildred Wall, Donna Ward, Agnes Dobbins, Francis Viars, Nancy Bowman, and Bill and Marion Leadmon, and many other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends 1-2 p.m. Friday, April 13, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services begin at 2 p.m., with Richard Goad and Cliff McLawhorne officiating. Interment follows in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution be made to the charity of one’s choice.

The Stephens family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on April 12, 2018.

Comments

comments