Lady Cougars hit well in loss to Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG – The Lady Cougar softball team traveled to Blacksburg Tuesday for a River Ridge District matchup with the Bruins. The end result was a 6-17 loss for the Lady Cougars, dropping them to 1-8 on the season.

Pulaski County opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Alexa Nicely earned a walk, but the next two batters popped out and struck out. Victoria Goad connected for a double, moving Nicely to third base, and then Laikin Smith doubled to left field to drive home Nicely.

Blacksburg answered with five runs on the strength of two Pulaski County errors, two walks, one hit batter and a single. The Bruin added two more runs in the bottom of the second with a home run and a single. They put three more runs on the board in the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth.

The Lady Cougars added five runs in the top of the fifth inning. Nicely singled and Jordyn Linkous reached first on a Blacksburg error. Josie Brewer earned a walk to load the bases to keep it interesting, and then Goad hit her second double of the game to score Nicely and Linkous. Smith stepped into the batter’s box and sent the ball sailing over the right field fence for a home run to move the score to 6-17 in favor of the Bruins. The game ended by slaughter rule at the end of the top of the fifth.

Goad led the way at the plate with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored. Smith had a double and a home run, four RBI and a run scored. Nicely finished the day with a single, a walk and two runs scored. Mackenzie Reno had one hit, Linkous scored one run, Sarah Ann Saunders earned one hit and Brewer finished with one hit, one walk and one run scored.

Brewer went all five innings on the pitching rubber. She gave up eight hits, 17 runs (7 earned), five walks and struck out five batters.

The Lady Cougars finished the day with eight hits and six errors. Blacksburg earned eight hits and had two errors.

Written by: Editor on April 19, 2018.

