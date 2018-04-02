Lady Cougars fall at William Byrd

By DAVID GRAVELY

VINTON – The Lady Cougar softball team saw their record fall to 0-5 on the season with a 2-8 road loss to William Byrd Thursday.

Pulaski County saw two runners get on base in the top of the first, but couldn’t capitalize. The Terriers scored four runs in the bottom of the inning with two hits, two walks and two players hit by a pitch.

William Byrd added two more runs in the bottom of the second due to three Lady Cougar errors.

The Lady Cougars finally got on the board in the top of the third inning. Kaylie Akers reached first on an error and Haley Jones walked to start things off. Akers was caught attempting to steal for the first out. Jordyn Linkous grounded for the second. Josie Brewer earned a walk and Victoria Goad hit a single to center field to score Jones. A single by Cheyenne Reed scored Brewer, leaving the score at 6-2. Laikin Smith also earned a hit in the inning.

The Terriers added another run in the bottom of the third and another in the fourth to end the game up 8-2.

The Lady Cougars finished with five hits and six errors in the game. William Byrd had three hits and one error. Reed, Smith and Linkous each had a hit. Goad finished 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk and an RBI. Brewer went the distance on the pitching rubber giving up three hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Only three of the runs were earned runs.

