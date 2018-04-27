Kidd seeks to continue serving Pulaski

I have served the people and the town of Pulaski for 10 years on council. I have been through economic downturns and we, as council, pulled through.
Over the last few years there have been some great changes and developments within the town and I would like the opportunity to continue this journey. I feel I have represented the citizens of the town and strive to always listen and voice my opinion and stand behind our staff.
Being on council has been different in a way that is hard to describe and, believe me sometimes it has sure been a challenge. I have learned that you can’t make everyone happy and that goes for not just the citizens, but for those who sit on council, also. It has sure been a learning experience.
So, I’m asking for your support to allow me to continue my journey on council. Come out May 1 and cast your vote. I thank you for the support you have given me and allowing me to serve council and the citizens of the town of Pulaski. Thank you so much!!
