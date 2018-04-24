Katherine Parm Martin

Katherine Parm Martin, age 83, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, April 20, 2018, at Pulaski Health Care Center.

Born March 12, 1935, in Copperhill, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Kimsey Parm and Rhoda Mae Parm. Her son, Keith Smith, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Garland Edward Martin of Pulaski, Va.; children, Terry Smith of Reidsville, N.C., Roger (Melissa) Smith of Madison, N.C., Debbie Crabtree of Greensboro, N.C., Paul Smith of Reidsville, N.C. and Matthew Martin of Pulaski, Va.; seven grandchildren; brothers, Elbert Parm of Tennessee and Wesley Parm, James Parm and Junior Parm, all of Georgia.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 23, at Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church, Draper, Va.

A graveside funeral service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at Lakeview Memorial Park, Greensboro, N.C., with the Rev. Mike Ingo officiating.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the Martin Family.

