John Clyde Warf

John Clyde Warf, age 87, of Draper, Va., passed away Friday, April 6, 2018 at New River Valley Medical Center.

Funeral services are 6 p.m. Monday, April 9, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Monday at the funeral home.

