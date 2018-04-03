Janet Taylor Branch

Janet Taylor Branch went home to be with Jesus after passing quietly in her home in Pulaski Saturday, March 31, 2018; she was born April 9, 1947.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Lee Branch; her son, Terry Allen Branch; her father, Lonnie Obal Taylor, and Albert Lawson and mother, Ola Mae Chrisley Taylor Lawson; her brothers, Michael Dean Lawson and Tom Albert Lawson; sisters, Judy Marshall and Ella Marie Brookman; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Jackie Fowler, and special niece, Babette Taylor.

Surviving are her son, David Branch and wife, Kim, Pulaski, Va.; granddaughters, Brittany White and husband, Kelly, Dublin, Va. and Angela Miller and husband, Shane, Pulaski, Va.; grandson, Jonathan Branch, Gastonia, N.C.; great-grandsons, Easton and Weston White, Dublin, Va.; brothers, Lonnie Taylor and wife, Connie, Dublin, Va., and Daniel Lawson and wife, Ann, Dublin, Va.; sister-in-law, Brenda Lawson, Abingdon, Va.; brother-in-law, Wayne Brookman, Dublin, Va., and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was a long-time member of Open Door Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by her family, church and friends.

Funeral services are Thursday, April 5, 2 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kelly Howlett officiating. Burial follows in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Va. Visiting is at the funeral home, where the family is receiving friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

