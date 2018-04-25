It’s our turn to lend a hand

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Seven years ago an outpouring of support and assistance touched Pulaski County residents as they struggled to overcome devastation from tornadoes.

God’s Pit Crew Crisis Response Team, a charity organization, was quick to help in our time of need. Now, it’s that group’s hometown of Danville, as well as the Lynchburg area, facing the same situations we faced in 2011.

This weekend is our time to lend a hand.

Pulaski Church of God on Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski is collecting specific goods for God’s Pit Crew tornado response Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items from the group’s “shopping list” can be dropped off at the church Saturday, or at Tuck’s Collision, 1001 E. Main St., Pulaski, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Personal hygiene items needed for “blessing buckets” provided to tornado victims include toothbrushes, full-size toothpaste, combs, shampoo in thin bottles, bars of soap, bath towels (not thick), wash cloths, 2-ounce deodorant, razors, wrapped feminine pads, shaving cream and hand sanitizers.

Food items needed are water and individually wrapped packages of Nabs.

Other miscellaneous items include toilet paper, paper towels, Zip-lock Bags (sandwich and gallon sizes), Clorox or Lysol cleaning wipe packs, notes of encouragement and baby blankets, bibs and wipes.

Monetary donations also will be accepted. Please make checks payable to God’s Pit Crew.

Written by: Editor on April 25, 2018.

Comments

comments