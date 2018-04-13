It’s all about patience and leveraging

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski officials told a group of over 100 visitors attending a summit this week two of the keys elements to revitalizing a town with brownfields grants is patience and leveraging.

You have to leverage the funds and programs you already have to get the biggest bang for the buck and then be patient, because change isn’t going to happen over night, Pulaski Brownfields representatives Sybil Atkinson, Nichole Hair, Lori Kroll, John White and Shawn Utt said.

Pulaski kicked off the first full day of the 2018 Central Appalachian Regional Brownfields Summit with a presentation on how the town has used brownfields grants and other programs to bring vacant properties back to life.

Pulaski, referred to during the summit as the “poster child” for the benefits of brownfields grants, was asked to host this year’s summit. The sold-out event was held Tuesday and Wednesday at Jackson Park Inn (JPI).

Pulaski’s presenters were Utt, town manager; Hair, deputy town manager; Atkinson, chair of the local Brownfields Task Force, and White and Kroll with Draper Aden Associates.

White also Pulaski’s retired economic development director, opened the presentation with a brief history of the town’s industrial history; remnants of which the brownfields program addresses.

Brownfields are commercial facilities or properties with redevelopment potential that also have either real or perceived environmental contaminants. Given Pulaski’s history of furniture, textile and chemical industries, there are plenty of brownfields sites to go around.

The brownfields program began over a decade ago, with Pulaski receiving its first grant from the Environmental Protection Agency in 2008. Since then, a total of three grants, valued at $1.2 million, have been awarded to Pulaski, Kroll said. The task force will soon begin applying for a fourth grant.

Kroll said Pulaski is the example Draper Aden uses for how the program works.

Utt explained that brownfields grants allow for testing of sites to determine whether any contaminants exist. If so, additional grants can be sought to remediate contaminants so the properties are more attractive to developers.

“It gets the unknowns out of the way,” Utt said. For example, the JPI property was tested prior to SHAH Development’s purchase. He said SHAH partner David Hagan was leery of purchasing the property without knowing what “surprises” might arise with regard to EPA and DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) requirements.

The test showed lead paint and asbestos, but it wasn’t anything SHAH couldn’t address in its development budget.

As they sat in the conference room at JPI, White showed the group of the transformation that can occur. He displayed photos of the exterior and interior of the old warehouse that was transformed into an inn and Al’s On First restaurant and the decaying woodworking building that was torn down to make JPI’s main parking lot.

Hair explained the town’s redevelopment plans with summit attendants, stressing the importance of having a plan to determine where to best leverage the funds; but also remaining flexible when plans need to change.

She noted Pulaski has been addressing the corridors of First and Main streets with the existing grants and will move to the Third Street and Pulaski Furniture complex sites next.

Ultimately, Hair said, it’s important to be able to “think outside the box.”

Written by: Editor on April 13, 2018.

Comments

comments