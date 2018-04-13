Isley King Quesenberry

Isley King Quesenberry, age 85, of Draper, Va., passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Pulaski Healthcare Center.

Born Dec. 27, 1932 in Wythe County, Va., she was the daughter of the late James Edward King and Lillian Grace Keith King Wyrick.

Her husband, Alfred Quesenberry, and brother, Joseph “Joe Bob King” Hughes, also preceded her in death. She was a volunteer for many organizations, including LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski, Red Cross Bloodmobile, and her church, Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Pamela and Dennis Puckett of Shiloh, Va.; grandchildren,

Amanda and Neil Puckett; brother, Graham (Evelyn) King –of Tenn., nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are Saturday, April 14, 2 p.m., at Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church, with Pastor Mike Ingo officiating. Interment follows in the church cemetery.

The family is receiving friends Saturday, 1 p.m. until service time.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

