Helping neighbors – Fairlawn Fire Chief Randy Miles

By William Paine

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department is a relatively large structure located on Pepper’s Ferry Road, across the street from Walmart, Lowes and several smaller retail outlets. Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Chief Randy Miles has been fighting fires for 44 years and has acted as the Fairlawn Fire Chief for the past 18 years.

“When the community grows, we try to grow with it. When we first moved up here in 1988, across the street there was a field and a duck pond,” said Chief Miles.

Much has changed in Fairlawn since 1948 when the department was first formed. Back then, the people of the community mounted a pump on an old truck and added materials they acquired from the Civil Defense program to make their first fire engine.

The Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department now houses three full sized fire engines that come at a much higher cost. The ‘squad’ engine purchased in 2002 by the county cost $317,000 with no added equipment. The pumper engine, which the county bought in 2011, cost $500,000 without any equipment.

“It’s amazing that the cost of an engine has gone up that much in 10 years-time,” Miles exclaimed.

Tight budgets are something that a volunteer fire chief must always consider. Pulaski County bought the two engines listed above, each of which has a high capacity water pump and high intensity lighting. But donations elicited from the Fairlawn community bought the tanker engine, a brush truck, a utility truck and the chief’s command vehicle. These funds came from letter writing campaigns and raffles that take place regularly, and of course, none of this money goes to pay the firefighters.

“I run into so many people that cannot believe that as a fire chief, I do not get paid,” the chief confided. Considering the tough duty of a fireman, it’s easy to understand why many believe this.

Miles was on duty during the latest snowstorm. “Saturday night, we started at eight o’clock. We finished around 5:30 Sunday morning. I took a shower and went to bed. At eight thirty calls started coming back in for trees in the roadway, electric lines down and there were two wrecks. We were out till five that evening,” he said.

The Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department consists of 24 men and one woman, which may seem substantial for a small community, but according to the chief, it’s rare to get all firefighters together at one time.

“You may end up getting eight or 10 people or you might end up getting two people, especially in the daytime. You have no clue,” said Miles.

For this reason, Pulaski County calls out two fire stations to respond to any reported structure fires or automobile accidents involving entrapment.

Many of the firefighters who volunteer at the Fairlawn station work for pay at fire stations in Radford, the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and Salem. Some of these firefighters received their training at the Fairlawn station, but even so, they can’t fight a fire in Fairlawn while on duty as a firefighter in Salem. Others have day jobs, which effectively makes the volunteers unavailable during working hours.

In addition to this, as is the case in many volunteer fire stations around the country, the chief has seen a decrease in interest for volunteering.

“You get an individual that comes in and says I want to be a fireman. I want to help my community and you say, OK, we can do that. Then they start taking the class and realize what all they have to do. There’s at least a couple of hundred hours of instruction and training. The building needs to be regularly cleaned. We have business meetings and regular training drills. You incorporate all of that with your regular job and then you have your family life. There’s just not enough time in the day to get the normal stuff done, much less what we’re asking them to do,” Miles explained.

Chief Miles continued, “We’re all having the same problem in getting people to join the department. Something’s got to give. We used to say we have a dirty dozen that does everything. Well, the dirty dozen has dwindled down to the dirty three. We’re going to have to have some help somewhere and I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

Citing these issues, Chief Miles believes that the county will eventually opt to pay some full-time firefighters to work at specific volunteer fire stations.

“You may have three people working per shift and stationed in the upper, middle and lower part of the county. That would mean nine able-bodied firefighters would be guaranteed to show up at any major emergency,” he explained.

Emergency calls coming to the fire department have changed significantly through the years. In the 1970s, the Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department averaged 50 calls a year, all of which were fire related. These days the fire department receives upward of 200 calls a year, with as many as 80 emergency calls a year for automobile accidents involving entrapment.

The chief explained, “The ambulances used to deal with extrications. When New River Valley Rescue and Pulaski Rescue merged together and formed REMSI, they quit doing extrication and Fire Department started doing it. They were both run by volunteers, just like we are, and the number of calls for them grew substantially. We’re getting closer to the point where we’re going to have to be like REMSI and get paid help.”

Chief Randy Miles is married to his wife, Melanie, and has three grown children and one grandchild with another on the way. Despite his concerns, Miles clearly appreciates his role in the community as Fire Chief for Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department.

“I’ve lived here just about my whole life,” Miles said. “You get to know people and the longer you live here, the more people you know. So, when we go out here on an automobile accident on 114 or Route 11, Belspring Road or wherever in our coverage area, there’s a good possibility that we’re gonna know who is in that vehicle, and it could be somebody that we know really, really well. I think being a volunteer fireman is just neighbors helping neighbors and that’s what we try to do. We try and help our neighbors out.”

Written by: Editor on April 9, 2018.

