HCA receives high honors for ethics

Staff Report

The Ethisphere Institute has named HCA, parent company of LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski (LGHP), one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

This is the ninth year in a row HCA has been named to the list, which includes 135 companies in 23 countries, and 57 industries. The Ethisphere Institute is a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices.

April 16, 2018.

