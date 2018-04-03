Harvie Leander Parks

Harvie Leander Parks, Sr., age 77, of Dublin, Va., passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018 at his home.

Born June 2, 1940, in Flat Ridge, Va., he was the son of the late Glenn Cicero Parks and Ellen Marie Parks Crowder. His brothers, Kenneth Parks, Ray Parks, and sister, Francis Sawyers, also preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve and worked at RAAP as a conductor engineer for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sonya Kirby Parks of Dublin, Va.; children, Harvie Leander Parks Jr. and Peggy Shelton of Floyd, Va., and Freda (Wayne) Hopkins of Parrott; grandchildren, Dustin Hopkins and Chrissie of Belspring, Va., and Sierra Parks of Palm Coast, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Trenton Hopkins and Ethan Hopkins; and sister, Patsy Perry of Pennsylvania.

Funeral services are 11 a.m., Thursday, April 5, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Kenneth Poston officiating. Interment follows at Thornspring UMC Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

