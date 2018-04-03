Haller being recognized for electoral board service

Dr. Thomas Haller will be honored Wednesday for years of serve to Pulaski County’s electoral board.

Pulaski County Democratic Committee is holding a special reception at 6:30 p.m. at Pulaski County Courthouse, 45 Third St. NW, to recognize Haller’s contributions to the local election process.

The reception will follow a brief meeting by the democratic committee.

County and town citizens who would like to attend the reception are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Suzanne Bowen at 980-4664 or pulaskivademocrats@gmail.com.

Written by: Editor on April 3, 2018.

