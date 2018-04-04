Grants offered to keep communities beautiful

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Keep Virginia Beautiful (KVB) is once again accepting applications for grants to fund projects and programs designed to beautify and make a difference in communities across the Commonwealth.

Through its “30 Grants in Thirty Days” initiative KVB and co-sponsor Altria have provided over $178,000 to 230 programs and projects since 2011. Applications for 2018 grants are being accepted through April 30.

One grant winner will be announced each day in June.

Friends of Peak Creek and New River Resource Authority were among 2017 grant winners. The Peak Creek group used their funds to purchase bags, safety vests, gloves and other products used for its fall creek cleanup. NRRA purchased bag-recycling containers for its Bags to Benches program.

Grant proposals are awarded to schools, parks, communities, government or nonprofit entities and other groups in four categories: Litter prevention, recycling, community beautification and cigarette litter prevention.

“We’ve funded civic groups who started or expanded recycling programs, and equipped homeowner associations to hold litter cleanups in their neighborhood.” said Mike Baum, KVB executive director.

A group awarded a grant last year turned broken pottery into a mosaic wall rather than have it go to the landfill.

“There are many opportunities to get creative and get active,” Baum added.

Written by: Editor on April 4, 2018.

Comments

comments