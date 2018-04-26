Good Samaritans gather for Hospice

By WILLIAM PAINE

Hundreds gathered this past weekend to support the NRV Hike for Hospice event at Claytor Lake State Park.

At first glance, the event seemed like a party. The parking lot was full of cars, a band was playing, there was a giant Jenga game in progress, a kayak was being raffled and kids were getting their faces painted.

This event, which featured three hikes of varying difficulty, was designed as a fundraiser for the Good Samaritan Hospice. This organization is the only nonprofit, community-based organization offering specialized hospice care to patients and families in the New River Valley.

Mary Hodges is the director of development for Good Samaritan Hospice. She oversees all of the Good Samaritan Hospice’s fundraising, both in the New River and Roanoke Valleys.

“We offer specialized hospice services to patients who have a terminal illness,” Hodges explained. “We serve not only the patient but the family as a whole. We have an interdisciplinary team of nurses, chaplains, social workers and volunteers that come in and help.”

