Glenn Lee ‘Buddy’ Miles Jr.

Glenn Lee “Buddy” Miles Jr., 81, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, April 23, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Buddy was born March 22, 1937, son of the late Glenn Lee and Kathleen Rumburg Miles. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Dollie Mae Edwards Miles; a son, Glenn Lee Miles III, and a sister and her husband, Mary Lee and Richard Bond. He was retired from Volvo and was a member of Thornspring Methodist Church.

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Steve Sams; granddaughters and spouses, Audrey and Dustin McCary, and Rachael and Stephen Marshall; great-grandson and the light of his life, Connor McCary; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and his church family, dear friends, and members of Pulaski Jamboree.

A graveside service is being held Thursday, April, 26, 2 p.m., from Thornspring Cemetery, with the Rev. Teresa Tolbert officiating. The family is receiving friends at Stevens Funeral Home, noon until 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be sent to Thornspring Methodist Church.

There could never be enough words, you were the best man anybody could know. We will love and miss you always, the one and only Buddy Miles.

Written by: Editor on April 25, 2018.

