Friends of the NRA give Sharp Shooters supplies

The 4-H Sharp Shooters recently received a grant worth nearly $1,500 from the Friends of the National Rifle Association.

According to senior 4-H Extension Agent Chris Lichty, the grant was used to buy various items that the club finds useful including ear protection, rolling duffel bags, spotting scopes, BBs and shooting mats. In previous years, similar items, including pellet guns were bought with grant money from the Friends of the NRA.

Additionally, the New River Valley chapter of Hunters Helping Kids has given donations to help the Sharp Shooters purchase equipment.

