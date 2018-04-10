Friends of the NRA give Sharp Shooters supplies
William Paine/SWT
The Pulaski County 4-H Shooting Education Club, aka The Sharp Shooters, received funding from the Friends of the NRA. Club Leaders Allen Meek, Sonya Jennings, Donny Riddle and 4-H member Lindsey Riddle were in attendance for the Friends of the NRA Banquet, March 3, 2018. Pictured here are (from left) Donny Riddle – 4-H Shooting Club Leader, Lindsey Riddle, Sonya Jennings – 4-H Shooting Club Leader, Allen Meek – Head 4-H Shooting Club Leader, Xander Pratt and Chris Lichty, Senior 4-H Extension Agent.
By WILLIAM PAINE
william.paine@southwesttimes.com
The 4-H Sharp Shooters recently received a grant worth nearly $1,500 from the Friends of the National Rifle Association.
According to senior 4-H Extension Agent Chris Lichty, the grant was used to buy various items that the club finds useful including ear protection, rolling duffel bags, spotting scopes, BBs and shooting mats. In previous years, similar items, including pellet guns were bought with grant money from the Friends of the NRA.
Additionally, the New River Valley chapter of Hunters Helping Kids has given donations to help the Sharp Shooters purchase equipment.
