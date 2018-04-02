Former pet storeowner convicted of animal cruelty

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A former Radford pet store owner prohibited from having companion animals was convicted this week in Pulaski County Circuit Court of animal cruelty.

Alexander Montgomery Nelson IV of Roanoke will be sentenced on the Class 6 felony conviction July 9 at 1 p.m., after completion of a background report on him, court records show. The maximum sentence for a Class 6 felony is five years in prison.

Nelson pleaded not guilty in a trial that was decided by a judge instead of a jury. He was cleared of a charge of failing to appear in court Aug. 16, 2017, to have the cruelty case scheduled.

